Math students excel at Regional Field Day
KEYSER - Regional Math Field Day for Region 8 was held on Monday, March 14, at Potomac State College of WVU.
Students from Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan, and Pendleton counties competed for a chance to attend West Virginia State Math Field Day.
The following are the winners:
Fourth Grade:
First place: Reed Michael, Berkeley County
Second place: Jonathan Gutzman, Jefferson County
Third place: Kieran Elliott, Berkeley County
First alternate: Amelia Mabry, Jefferson County
Second alternate: Max Gebert, Hampshire County
Fifth Grade:
First place: Edgar, Gallardo, Jefferson County
Second place: Owen Twyford, Jefferson County
Third place: Lilah McHenry, Jefferson County
First alternate: Xander Stotler, Morgan County
Second alternate: Will Haslacker, Grant County
Sixth Grade:
First place: Lila Eversole, Hampshire County
Second place: Kellen Short, Berkeley County
Third place: Albert Ramos-Rivera, Pendleton County
First alternate: Camden Boone, Jefferson County
Second alternate: Branson Kline, Hampshire County
Seventh Grade:
First place: Shahin Watson, Hampshire County
Second place: Santiago Smith, Jefferson County
Third place: Andre Viteri, Jefferson County
First alternate: Angela Willis, Grant County
Second alternate: William Wagner, Berkeley County
Eighth Grade:
First place: Samantha Mallow, Berkeley County
Second place: Aven Thorn, Jefferson County
Third place: Emilio Perez-Diggs, Jefferson County
First alternate: Caitlin Hall, Berkeley County
Second alternate: Owen Rotruck, Mineral County
Ninth Grade:
First place: Boden Shepherd, Berkeley County
Second place: Johnathan Faulcon, Berkeley County
Third place: Kyle Rankin, Morgan County
First alternate: Elizabeth Kessel, Morgan County
Second alternate: Dean Shupe, Mineral County
10th-12th Grades:
First place: Mason Garrett, Berkeley County
Second place: Collin Guedel, Jefferson County
Third place: Jonathan Lewis, Mineral County
Fourth place: Samuel Corum, Jefferson County
Fifth place: Andrew Davis, Berkeley County
Sixth place: Eli Dillow, Jefferson County
Seventh place: Alex Hall, Jefferson County
Eighth place: Garrett Ferguson, Mineral County
Ninth place: Luke Duncan, Mineral County
10th place: Peyton Slider, Mineral County
First alternate: Brooke Jacobs, Mineral County
Second alternate: Kyle De Nobel, Jefferson County
Third alternate: Zoe Bailey, Jefferson County
Fourth alternate: Trenton Davis, Berkeley County
Fifth alternate: Lucca Parker, Jefferson County
Sixth alternate: Caden Youngblood, Mineral County
Seventh alternate: Gage Sites-Woods, Pendleton County
Eighth alternate: Nathan Lange, Mineral County
Ninth alternate: Liam McCarthy, Berkeley County
10th alternate: Matthew Leasure, Morgan County
The top three students in each grade 4-9 and the top ten students in grades 10-12 will compete at the State Math Field Day on Saturday, April 23, at West Virginia University.