Math students excel at Regional Field Day

KEYSER - Regional Math Field Day for Region 8 was held on Monday, March 14, at Potomac State College of WVU.

Students from Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan, and Pendleton counties competed for a chance to attend West Virginia State Math Field Day.

The following are the winners:

Fourth Grade:

First place: Reed Michael, Berkeley County

Second place: Jonathan Gutzman, Jefferson County

Third place: Kieran Elliott, Berkeley County

First alternate: Amelia Mabry, Jefferson County

Second alternate: Max Gebert, Hampshire County

Fifth Grade:

First place: Edgar, Gallardo, Jefferson County

Second place: Owen Twyford, Jefferson County

Third place: Lilah McHenry, Jefferson County

First alternate: Xander Stotler, Morgan County

Second alternate: Will Haslacker, Grant County

Sixth Grade:

First place: Lila Eversole, Hampshire County

Second place: Kellen Short, Berkeley County

Third place: Albert Ramos-Rivera, Pendleton County

First alternate: Camden Boone, Jefferson County

Second alternate: Branson Kline, Hampshire County

Seventh Grade:

First place: Shahin Watson, Hampshire County

Second place: Santiago Smith, Jefferson County

Third place: Andre Viteri, Jefferson County

First alternate: Angela Willis, Grant County

Second alternate: William Wagner, Berkeley County

Eighth Grade:

First place: Samantha Mallow, Berkeley County

Second place: Aven Thorn, Jefferson County

Third place: Emilio Perez-Diggs, Jefferson County

First alternate: Caitlin Hall, Berkeley County

Second alternate: Owen Rotruck, Mineral County

Ninth Grade:

First place: Boden Shepherd, Berkeley County

Second place: Johnathan Faulcon, Berkeley County

Third place: Kyle Rankin, Morgan County

First alternate: Elizabeth Kessel, Morgan County

Second alternate: Dean Shupe, Mineral County

10th-12th Grades:

First place: Mason Garrett, Berkeley County

Second place: Collin Guedel, Jefferson County

Third place: Jonathan Lewis, Mineral County

Fourth place: Samuel Corum, Jefferson County

Fifth place: Andrew Davis, Berkeley County

Sixth place: Eli Dillow, Jefferson County

Seventh place: Alex Hall, Jefferson County

Eighth place: Garrett Ferguson, Mineral County

Ninth place: Luke Duncan, Mineral County

10th place: Peyton Slider, Mineral County

First alternate: Brooke Jacobs, Mineral County

Second alternate: Kyle De Nobel, Jefferson County

Third alternate: Zoe Bailey, Jefferson County

Fourth alternate: Trenton Davis, Berkeley County

Fifth alternate: Lucca Parker, Jefferson County

Sixth alternate: Caden Youngblood, Mineral County

Seventh alternate: Gage Sites-Woods, Pendleton County

Eighth alternate: Nathan Lange, Mineral County

Ninth alternate: Liam McCarthy, Berkeley County

10th alternate: Matthew Leasure, Morgan County

The top three students in each grade 4-9 and the top ten students in grades 10-12 will compete at the State Math Field Day on Saturday, April 23, at West Virginia University.