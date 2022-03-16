Math students excel at Regional Field Day

Liz Beavers
Mineral Daily News-Tribune
High school level winners and alternates from the Regional Math Field Day are pictured with their certificates. The field day was held March 14 at WVU Potomac State College and included students from Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan, and Pendleton counties.

KEYSER - Regional Math Field Day for Region 8 was held on Monday, March 14, at Potomac State College of WVU. 

Students from Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan, and Pendleton counties competed for a chance to attend West Virginia State Math Field Day. 

The following are the winners:

Fourth grade winners in the Regional Match Field Day

Fourth Grade:

First place:  Reed Michael, Berkeley County

Second place:  Jonathan Gutzman, Jefferson County

Third place:  Kieran Elliott, Berkeley County

First alternate:  Amelia Mabry, Jefferson County

Second alternate:  Max Gebert, Hampshire County

Fifth grade winners in the Regional Math Field Day

Fifth Grade:

First place:  Edgar, Gallardo, Jefferson County

Second place:  Owen Twyford, Jefferson County

Third place:  Lilah McHenry, Jefferson County

First alternate:  Xander Stotler, Morgan County

Second alternate:  Will Haslacker, Grant County

Six grade winners in the Regional Math Field Day

Sixth Grade:

First place:  Lila Eversole, Hampshire County

Second place:  Kellen Short, Berkeley County

Third place:  Albert Ramos-Rivera, Pendleton County

First alternate:  Camden Boone, Jefferson County

Second alternate:  Branson Kline, Hampshire County

Seventh grade winners in the Regional Math Field Day

Seventh Grade:

First place:  Shahin Watson, Hampshire County

Second place:  Santiago Smith, Jefferson County

Third place:  Andre Viteri, Jefferson County

First alternate:  Angela Willis, Grant County

Second alternate:  William Wagner, Berkeley County

Eighth grade winners in the Regional Math Field Day

Eighth Grade:

First place:  Samantha Mallow, Berkeley County

Second place:  Aven Thorn, Jefferson County

Third place:  Emilio Perez-Diggs, Jefferson County

First alternate:  Caitlin Hall, Berkeley County

Second alternate:  Owen Rotruck, Mineral County

Ninth grade winners in the Regional Math Field Day

Ninth Grade:

First place:  Boden Shepherd, Berkeley County

Second place:  Johnathan Faulcon, Berkeley County

Third place:  Kyle Rankin, Morgan County

First alternate:  Elizabeth Kessel, Morgan County

Second alternate:  Dean Shupe, Mineral County

10th-12th Grades:

First place:  Mason Garrett, Berkeley County

Second place:  Collin Guedel, Jefferson County

Third place:  Jonathan Lewis, Mineral County

Fourth place:  Samuel Corum, Jefferson County

Fifth place:  Andrew Davis, Berkeley County

Sixth place:  Eli Dillow, Jefferson County

Seventh place:  Alex Hall, Jefferson County

Eighth place:  Garrett Ferguson, Mineral County

Ninth place:  Luke Duncan, Mineral County

10th place:  Peyton Slider, Mineral County

First alternate:  Brooke Jacobs, Mineral County

Second alternate:  Kyle De Nobel, Jefferson County

Third alternate:  Zoe Bailey, Jefferson County

Fourth alternate:  Trenton Davis, Berkeley County

Fifth alternate:  Lucca Parker, Jefferson County

Sixth alternate:  Caden Youngblood, Mineral County

Seventh  alternate:  Gage Sites-Woods, Pendleton County

Eighth alternate:  Nathan Lange, Mineral County

Ninth alternate:  Liam McCarthy, Berkeley County

10th alternate:  Matthew Leasure, Morgan County

The top three students in each grade 4-9 and the top ten students in grades 10-12 will compete at the State Math Field Day on Saturday, April 23, at West Virginia University.