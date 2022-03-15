Potomac Valley Hospital's Cathy Harman named National Healthcare Hero

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Potomac Valley Hospital and the Mineral Daily News Tribune would like to congratulate Cathy Harman for being chosen as the National Healthcare Hero for the month of January.

The Healthcare Hero Contest is a national contest started in 2021 by the Gannett company, to recognize the dedication of healthcare employees during the pandemic. Through this contest, area residents are given the opportunity to pay tribute to a Healthcare Hero within their community.

Each month, a local “healthcare hero” will be chosen to be recognized and be entered to win a monthly national prize and recognition. Harman is the second National Healthcare Hero winner at Potomac Valley Hospital.

Harman was nominated for her dedication to patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She has been a nurse for 30+ years, with all those years being at PVH. She works extremely long house and has very little time off. She is truly dedicated to her patients and staff at PVH,” says Cathy’s nomination.

Harman began her career at Potomac Valley Hospital in 1993. Over the last 30 years, she has held a number of positions in the hospital. She worked for five years in the ICU, held two different positions in the Emergency Department over the course of 21 years, and in 2019 became the coordinator of the Med Surg Department.

The last two years have created a challenging atmosphere in many hospitals. However, throughout the pandemic, Cathy has been heartened by her coworkers. “It’s a tough profession to be in right now, but it’s also rewarding. My inspiration through it all has been my coworkers. It’s amazing to watch them come together as a team and show the high level of compassion they have for the people in our community.”

Cathy’s battle with COVID-19 has been on the frontlines, but also hits on a more personal level, as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in December 2020. Through this, “Cathy was able to continue on caring for all her patients and assisting other employees.”

“It’s nice to have support from everybody, but my heroes are the frontline staff, from the housekeepers, to the nurse practitioners, all the way up to the management,” she said. They make sure we have everything we need to do the best we can, all while keeping us safe. I feel blessed to be a part of Potomac Valley Hospital, with the community atmosphere. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

“We are thankful to have such dedicated staff members such as Cathy to be a part of Potomac Valley Hospital,” says Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital. “It’s employees like Cathy that really represent what Potomac Valley Hospital stands for, treating each patient like members of their own family.”

Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County, West Virginia and surrounding areas. PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014. PVH provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services. PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to our mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of our own family.