Pilgrim's Pride helps FFA update equipment

KEYSER - The Mineral County Agriculture Education program meats processing facility will be able to make additional major improvements to the school facility thanks to a generous donation from Pilgrim’s Pride Fresh Plant, Moorefield.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation managers/administrators Michael Sullivan, Scott Alt, and Pamela Tennant recently took time to visit with agricultural education instructors and students and tour the agriculture education program located at the Mineral County Technical Center in Keyser.

The contribution to the program promotes the FFA mission of “Premier Leadership, Personal Growth and Career Success.”

The donation provides a financial means of installation of an additional refrigeration unit which will be utilized to further cool the meats processing/cutting area. This important addition will allow the facility to upgrade to commercial meat inspection and provide additional educational and career-related opportunities for students by enabling continued meats processing throughout the school year.

FFA members and agriculture instructors traveled to Pilgrim’s Moorefield plant to accept the donation and discuss the important partnership which will serve students interested in the science and technology of agriculture for generations to come.