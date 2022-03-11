WVU Potomac State College returns to live theater with 'Tarzan'

Deborah Swick-Cruse

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – After a two-year hiatus, the stage in the Church-McKee Arts Center at West Virginia University Potomac State College is once again alive with activity.

The Theatre Department is proud to present Disney’s high-flying, heart-thumping musical adventure – “Tarzan,” based on the 1999 classic Disney cartoon with music by Phil Collins.

The production will keep the audience engaged with dance and live music as they enjoy all the great songs from the original show, including “Two Worlds,” “You'll Be in My Heart,” “Strangers Like Me” and others.

The lyrics of Phil Collins’, “two worlds, one family,” aptly describe Tarzan’s story. Tarzan was orphaned as a baby after his parents were killed by the hungry leopardess Sabor, He is adopted by Kala, a gorilla who recently lost her only child, and is raised as a gorilla, but after seeing other humans, he realizes he may need to choose between two vastly different worlds.

Tarzan is produced by Brian Plitnik, directed by Mark Ashby, with music direction by Sean and Debi Beachy and choreography by Henry Newby.

The cast includes Jesse Wilson (Tarzan); Lexus Middleton (Kala); Kevin Shreve (Kerchak); Brett Reel (Terk); Katie Wilson (Jane); Sawyer Jenkins (Clayton); Matt Armentrout (Porter); Colin Vogtman (Young Tarzan); and Karl Vogtman (Young Terk).

The ensemble includes Marina Bicehouse, Emma Class, MaKenna Keith, Natalie Lynch, Rhiannon Paugh, Kenzie Pein, Hayley Snoberger, Brynn Thomas, Isabelle Tupa, and Joelle Yoder.

Tarzan will be presented on March 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m., and on March 20 and 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at go.wvu.edu/psc-theatre or at the door.

Don't miss your chance to experience the wild side of the jungle with all the live music, dance and action of this amazing show!

For more information, contact Plitnik at 304-788-6969 or at brian.plitnik@mail.wvu.edu.