Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with bank robbery

FORT ASHBY - A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, William John Birdsall, 50, of Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Friday morning in Pittsburgh.

According to reports, the subject who entered the bank on Feb. 3 displayed a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. The subject was able to flee the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was believed to have left the area.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Birdsall after information and evidence was obtained as part of the on-going investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Search warrants were also executed on a residence in Virginia, a residence in Pennsylvania, and the vehicle that Birdsall had possession of at the time of his arrest. Additional evidence was obtained as a result of these search warrants being served.

Members of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force traveled to Pittsburgh and met with members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburgh Police Department. At approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Birdsall was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is continuing, and additional information will be released at a later date.