Arts Guild to host Spring Artisan Market; participants invited to apply

Ashley Rotruck

Special to the News Tribune

FORT ASHBY - The Mountain Arts Guild (MAG) will be hosting a Spring Artisan Market at the Fort Ashby Fire Hall on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a juried show, and the application deadline is Monday, March 21.

Applicants must submit a completed application form and photos of the work they plan to display and sell at the market. Space is limited, and not all artists will be accepted, so please do not send any money at this time.

If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation letter and invoice for your booth fee. A flyer and application are available to view on the MAG Facebook page or can be easily emailed or mailed to you.

Please email info@mountainartsguild.com or call 304-298-3296 for an application.

NOTE: If you are sending printed photos and would like to have them back, please enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope so that they can be mailed back to you.

This event is open to the public. MAG would like to invite everyone to shop the local artisans who will be set up the day of the event. The Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Department will be set up selling food, and all food proceeds will go directly to the fire hall.

MAG will be doing a 50/50 drawing and will have a free children’s event set up as well. This event is fun for the whole family, so make sure you mark your calendars!

For questions or to find out more information, please call Brenda Caldwell at 304-298-3296.