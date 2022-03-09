Strawberry Festival to return to Keyser

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - After several years away, the Strawberry Festival will be back in the city of Keyser this summer for Mineral County residents and potential visitors to enjoy.

Mineral County Tourism, the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, and Mineral County Parks and Recreation have come together to bring back a festival that was beloved by many.

Along with these organizations, Burlington United Methodist Family Services has also joined to create a 5k that will be held prior to the festival start time. The race will be named Run4Hope and all proceeds collected will go towards the new recovery house that is being built.

The festival will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festivities will take place on North Main Street and loop around to around the Mineral County Courthouse. Businesses that are along Main Street and Armstrong Street will be open and participating with strawberry themed items for purchase.

Local farmers will be set up at the festival selling strawberries, strawberry products, and other produce and products and local artisans will be set up selling their handmade products. Musical performances and kids’ activities are being scheduled for the day as well. As we get closer to the festival, more details will follow.

“Make sure to mark your calendars now! This event will be fun for the whole family!” Said Ashley Rotruck, executive director of Mineral County Tourism. “This is not only our opportunity to bring back an event that was so well loved by the community, but this is also an opportunity to bring in some visitors from outside the county. Strawberry festivals are very popular throughout the state of West Virginia and this is another way to draw potential tourists into Mineral County.”