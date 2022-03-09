Local artist chosen for Piedmont Library mural

PIEDMONT - After changing the scope of the mural project at the request of the Piedmont City Council, Highland Arts Unlimited has announced that a design by local artist Luke Urice has been chosen for the back wall of the Piedmont Library.

The Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) Community Arts Project Committee put out a request for designs for the mural last year, but when they presented the proposals to the mayor and council in September they found that their idea and the officials’ idea for what they wanted were not a match.

While the artists focused more on the historic faces of Piedmont, the officials said they wanted to focus more on landmarks.

“We didn’t want to narrow it down to people because we were afraid that we were going to miss someone,” council member Terry LaRue said at the time.

The HAU mural committee therefore went back to the drawing board, and solicited additional proposals based upon the town officials’ suggestions.

According to Jill Baldinger of the HAU committee, the received “many wonderful submissions from local and West Virginia artists, plus some national mural artists.”

In the end, however, it was the local artist who has created murals in Keyser whose work was chosen by mayor Paula Boggs and the council.

Urice, a lifetime resident of Keyser born in 1983, attended Potomac State College and graduated from Frostburg State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration and painting.

He is focusing on beautifying the area and obtaining a Master of Fine Arts from West Virginia University by building a portfolio by doing art of any request. This recently led him to starting a sole proprietorship and creating outdoor murals in the area, made possible thanks to HAU/Jill Baldinger, the Mineral County Historical Society and others.

The Piedmont Library mural will depict how Piedmont was once a booming industrial center thanks to the area’s natural resources. The wide variety of cultures and people the town attracted caused the people to identify more with the Union and build a very interesting town.

“This design features a look to the past with the nearby C&P Depot and the iconic trains that made it all possible.” Baldinger said. “The vastness of this mural will make you feel like you're in the shoes of the man walking toward the depot. He and the people waiting on the train represent all the famous people and hard workers from Piedmont.”

In the sky some famous structures and activities of Piedmont are highlighted as the thoughts of the townspeople: Featuring the Piedmont Lions basketball mascot, Piedmont Herald newspaper, GC Murphy 5&10¢ Store, The Opera House, The Kenny House, The Davis Mansion, and the Piedmont Pulp & Paper Mill.

The mural will serve as a colorful reminder that Piedmont should be forever proud of its legacy.

This mural is made possible by private and business donations, the J. Norman and Margaret J. Reeves Private Foundation, US Wind Force Foundation, and Community Trust Foundation.

Donations for this mural or other mural/art projects may be sent to HAU, PO Box 63, Keyser, WV 26726.