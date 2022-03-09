Burn Restrictions: What, when can you burn?

KEYSER - West Virginia spring fire season and burning restrictions have taken effect as of March 1.

The burning restrictions are lifted from Jan. 1 to March 1. West Virginia has a spring and fall fire season where restrictions are applied.

The spring fire season restrictions prohibit burning during daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Also only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush, and yard clippings are permitted to be burned. If you do burn during permitted hours, the fire has to be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.

This excludes small fires for the purpose of food preparation, warmth or light around which all grass, brush, stubble or debris have been removed for at least ten feet from the fire, according to the W.Va. Division of Forestry website.

A spokesperson for the Mineral County 911 Center told the News Tribune that you are required to call in and report a legal burn even if you have a burn permit. They said even with a permit you are still required to call the controlled burn in any given location.

The spokesperson also stated that those planning to burn should remember that you are required to have a water source available at the burn site and only yard top waste is to be burned. It is not required, however, to call in for small recreational fires.

To report a legal burn in Mineral County, call 304-788-4106.

Burners are also asked to follow all burning guidelines including the requirement that all fires must have a ring or safety strip. The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide, and fully encompassing the debris pile. Fire must also be attended to until it has been fully extinguished.

Fines for forest fires due to negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with additional civil penalties.