STEM Festival on tap; here's what you can learn

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – Imagine getting to launch a life-size catapult, creating jewelry with your name spelled in binary code, or touching an authentic dinosaur bone.

Why imagine it, when you can actually do these things when you attend the Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Festival, to be held Saturday, March 26, from noon to 4 p.m., on the campus of West Virginia University Potomac State College?

This free event is open to students in grades K-12, their families and to members of the community.

Potomac State faculty and students will make the following thought-provoking presentations and offer hands-on presentations during the event:

Hands-On Anatomy and Physiology – Have you ever wondered what the inside of your body looks like or how the various organs work? Sheryl Chisholm, Ph.D., biology professor, along with some of her students from the Anatomy and Physiology I class, will answer these questions with an interactive approach.

Exploring Cells – Erin Cunningham, biology professor, and students from the Life Science Club, will lead attendees through the process of making their own animal or plant cells while learning about the structure of the cells through the eye of a microscope. Attendees will also get to examine their handwashing techniques using glow-germ lotion.

PSC Paleo Palooza – Attendees will get the chance to handle real dinosaur bones as well as other fossils and replicas. PSC library director Nicholas Gardner and geology professor Nathan Van Vranken will take attendees back through time. Special guests also include Paleontologists JP Hodnett and Max Bovis from Dinosaur Park, Laurel, Maryland.

Make Your Own Binary Jewelry – Computer Information Science professor Mary Moore will help participants create a piece of jewelry with their name spelled in binary code. Different colored beads will represent 1s, 0s, and delimiters to represent the ASCII code for the letters of the participant’s name.

Fun Engineering Projects -- Members of the college’s Engineering Club will assist attendees with driving a gas-powered go-kart, launching potatoes across the Quad with a launcher, calculating how far a life-size catapult can throw a tennis ball, along with other electric and magnetic projects. The club is under the advisement of Engineering and Computer Science professor Mohammed Saifi.

The mission of the STEM Festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youths in STEM activities and careers by producing and presenting compelling, exciting, educational, and entertaining science gatherings.

The Mineral County STEM Network’s purpose is to increase communication among individuals, business/industry and organizations interested in encouraging our youths to consider the different STEM fields for careers.

For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/ and for regular updates on the STEM Festival “like” the festival’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.