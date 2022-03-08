Ridgeley looking to develop recreational area around new town hall

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – With plans evolving for Ridgeley’s new town hall, the idea of developing the area around the building for recreation is also in the works.

Ridgeley commissioner Duke Lantz is heading up the recreation committee, which hopes to provide recreation for all ages and especially for children and families.

“When you’re thinking about moving to Ridgeley and you have kids, there’s nothing to do here,” said Lantz. “There was a time when we did a lot for the kids in Ridgeley.”

Lantz noted that the committee is working on ideas including a playground, pavilion that can be rented, and walking track around the field.

“We’re looking at providing something in each neighborhood for kids,” he added, noting that the four different areas would be developed in stages.

“That’s an investment that would help us out,” he said.

“If we want to advance Ridgeley, we’ve got to make it attractive for families,” said Lantz, adding that a playground and track at the new town hall would also provide opportunities for those coming to the youth league football games by providing children a place to play other than the parking lot.