Mountain Arts Guild inviting artists to show their work

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mountain Arts Guild, a visual arts organization within Mineral County, is hosting an artist exhibit at the Mary F. Shipper Library on the WVU Potomac State College campus.

The show, which will take place on April 2, will be juried by members of the board on March 22.

If you’re an artist and would love to display your work, this is your opportunity! There is no specific prompt for artists to follow. Although no specific prompt is required, the MAG board would like to request that all artists stick to a family-friendly environment.

Artists are requested to send one high-resolution image of the artwork to info@mountainartsguild.com. The deadline to submit is March 21.

All artwork MUST be ready to hang at the time of submission. The MAG board members will arrange all shipping or pickup of any sold pieces.

Drop offs will be accepted at the Chamber of Commerce Office at 167 S. Mineral St., Suite A, Keyser, from Monday to Thursday between the hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. This is an opening reception and the community is invited to come speak with members of the Mountain Arts Guild to learn more about the organization and memberships, as well as to view the artist submissions.

MAG looks forward to offering more of these Artist Exhibits at the library.

For more information, please find MAG on Facebook at Mountain Arts Guild, or call 304-790-7081.