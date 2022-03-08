Hams, bacons, eggs ready for auction

KEYSER - A lot of hard work will pay off for 35+ Mineral County FFA students Thursday when their hams, bacons, and eggs are auctioned off.

Although two years of COVID concerns kept the annual Mineral County FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Auction online, the event returns to an in-person sale this year, with Jimmy See serving as auctioneer.

Last week, judges Terry Crouse (ham and bacon) and Stacey Huffman (eggs) went over each of the students’ offerings and named the champion and reserve in each category:

Grand champion ham - Elijah Rexrode

Reserve champion ham - Kelsey Smith

Grand champion bacon- Abigail Davis

Reserve champion bacon -Robby Moncrief

Grand champion eggs - Logan Jones

Reserve champion eggs - Drew Matlick

Those members’ products will be among the almost 40 scheduled to be put up for auction on Thursday, March 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Keyser Fire Station No. 2.

Other exhibitors include: BillieJo Bane, Lara Bittinger, Colton Bowers, Dillin Bowers, Caleb Burns, Ella Chambers, Trever Clauze, Haylin Cook, Abby DelSignore, Blake Didawick, Austin Grimmet, Savannah Grimmet, Garrett Hart, Adam Jones, Brooke Kesner, Blake Kitzmiller, Chasity Leatherman, Landen Mason, Helen McCarty, Gracey Moncrief, Kaelynn Moneskey, Jasmine O’Neil, Ann Marie Powell, Dakota Ratliff, Cora Redman, Ava Rexrode, Aiden Riggleman, Gabe Ryan, Emily Smith, Owen Sweitzer, Timothy Umstead, Phoebe Weaver, Audrey Williams, and Dylan Wilson.

The evening will begin with the traditional buyers’ social from 5-6 p.m. At that time, prospective buyers will be able to view the products set for the auction block.

For further information on the auction, call the Mineral County Tech Center at 304-788-4240.