Young Writers' entries take them to state level

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Keyser High School and Mineral County would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s Young Writers Contest.

The two winners for Mineral County are Charleen Cryser, grades 9-10, and Wesley Johnson, grades 11-12.

Since 1984, the West Virginia Young Writers Contest has celebrated student writing in the state. The contest grows out of a deep commitment to writing in all subjects, and to the publishing, displaying, and celebrating of student writing. Teachers and administrators in each county will encourage students to submit writing for judging, first at the school, and then the county level.

Submissions may be on any topic and in any prose genre - fiction, nonfiction, narrative, memoir, or essay. Poetry is not eligible for submission and submissions must be free of graphics.

Entries should be the sole creation of the student and composed during the current school year. The entry should be drafted in a manner which best supports the use of process writing and the concept of the writer’s workshop.

The Mineral County winners’ pieces will not be submitted to the state-level competition, where leaders from the Central West Virginia Writing Project (CWVWP) at Marshall University will judge entries on the following criteria: Ideas, Organization, Voice, Word Choice, Sentence Fluency, and Conventions.