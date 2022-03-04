W.Va. Public Broadcasting honors Mineral County teacher

KEYSER - A Mineral County Spanish teacher has been honored by West Virginia Public Broadcasting for her efforts to help make leaning another language a positive and fun experience for her students.

Kimberly Nester, who teaches Spanish at the middle and high school level, earned W’VPB’s Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.

Nester was honored at Keyser Middle School on March 1. She received a monetary award and the signature Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight from WVPB education director Maggie Holley.

The award is sponsored by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

Nester was nominated for the honor by her husband and colleague, Tommy Nester, who described how she immerses her students into the Spanish language daily. He states that Kimberly engages students through projects, games, and music. Students also connect on an emotional level, building ofrendas to honor a deceased loved one while learning about Mexican traditions.

Nester stated that the best thing about teaching is forming strong relationships with her students. She described how students have her class for two years and the course credit follows them into high school.

“I use a lot of different things to keep the students engaged (not just rote memorization),” she says. “I integrate technology, study the culture, and show the students that I am not afraid to be goofy.”

