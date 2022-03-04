Ridgeley looking into possible lead in town water

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY -- Ridgeley residents are being asked to complete a survey about the water pipes in their homes as the state looks for sources of possible lead and copper contamination.

“You answer what you can. If you don’t know, put ‘I don’t know’,” said director of public works Bobby Lambert, explaining that the department of hygiene is looking at lead and copper samples.

“What they are doing is tracing lead,” he added, noting that “every single residence in Ridgeley must be documented.

“If we do find lead, we have 24 hours to report it,” Lambert explained, expressing the state’s concern for lead solder on copper pipes. “Most people who would have had copper have changed over.”

While the town has until 2024 to complete this process, Lambert noted that progress must be shown each quarter. Ten water samples for lead and copper were due in February.

Lambert noted that the water lines through the town are all plastic, but this process requires the town “to document everything on the customer’s side.”

“I want them to put the map on digital,” said Lambert so that he can access it electronically and go by every address.

“This is a reaction to Flint, Michigan,” said water commissioner Duke Lantz, referring to the contaminated water of the Flint River and lead that leached out from aging pipes into homes.

Residents who don’t know what kind of piping they have or who have questions are urged to reach out to Lambert at the town hall 304-738-9400. He will then work with property owners to enter the homes and confirm the existing piping.