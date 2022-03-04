Fountain couple left homeless by Wednesday fire

FOUNTAIN - A Fountain couple is being assisted by family after losing their home to a fire on Wednesday.

Larry and Debbie Taylor were able to escape their 12051 Knobley Rd. home without injury as the fire destroyed their home, attached garage, and two vehicles.

Fountain fire chief Jeff Myers told local media Debbie Taylor had noticed smoke coming from the kitchen floor heating vents. Her husband went down to the basement to shut the oil furnace off, and was on his way back up the steps when flames started coming from the top of the furnace.

Firefighters from Mineral, Hampshire, Allegany and Garrett counties responded to the blaze, with some of them coming straight from another fire that destroyed a vacant home on East Hampshire Street in Piedmont that morning.

The Fountain home was declared a total loss.