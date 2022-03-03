Keyser business to showcase other businesses at vendor events

KEYSER - Brian and Kieran Wilson, owners of Queen’s Point Coffee and the North Branch Craft Pub, know it can be difficult for small businesses to succeed, and they want to do what they can to help other businesses in the area.

They are therefore once again hosting a free Shop Local Market vendor event in the North Branch Pub area, offering an opportunity for local artisans and crafters to showcase their work and sell their wares.

“We plan to hold these once a month March- September with rotating vendors. If weather permits we will open up more vendors in our outdoor area as time gets closer to the date,” Kieran told the News Tribune. “Right now we only have March, April, and May scheduled and they are fully booked until we see the weather. Those dates are March 12, April 9, and May 14. The events are from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“If you’re interested in being a vendor, you can send us a Facebook message on our Queen’s Point Coffee page, and any and all businesses are welcome,” she said.

Kieran says she feels these events are important because she wants to help other small businesses grow and succeed.

“As a member of this community and an owner of a small business, I want to support others and the community,” she says. “It can be hard and not all small businesses can afford a store front. This gives them the opportunity to show and sell their beautiful items and promote their business.”

The March 12 event will include the following vendors.

1. Trew Form Crafts & For Success Sake

2. DivIndigo Creations

3. Graceful Wares

4. Susie’s Tumbler Creations

5. Cubby Candles

6. Rollin’ with Jenny

8. Sweet Pea Boutique

9. Natalie’s Bows

10. Macarons by Ashley

11. Cozy Country Farm

12 R/T Custom Creations

13 Reclaimed Arts

14. North Branch Craft Pub - Selling mimosas while you shop and West Virginia beer mixed packs and growlers to go.

“I hope everyone comes out and joins us to support these local businesses,” says Kieran.