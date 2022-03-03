Carpendale mayor urges residents to run for office

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – “If you feel like you need to give back to the town, sign up,” said Carpendale mayor Diane Baker as filing for the June election gets underway March 8.

Candidate filing is set for March 8-22 in preparation for the June 14 election.

Voters will elect a mayor and five commissioners for two-year terms. Currently serving are mayor Diane Baker and commissioners Butch Armentrout, Rev. Ken Hamilton, Mary Jo Hinton, Virgil O’Neal and Todd Riggleman.

Candidates must be a resident of the town and a registered voter. Filing fees are $10 for mayor and $5 for commissioner and must be paid at the town hall during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One ongoing project that will continue under the new council will be a proposed project to replace the 50-year-old former Millerdale II system at an estimated cost of $3.7 million.

In the meantime work has continued to reduce the infiltration into the system, which was causing increasing treatment costs to the City of Cumberland for treating the runoff water that was entering the system.

The manholes are made of concrete blocks, which are cracked and leaking allowing stormwater to enter directly into the sanitary system.

The issue was discovered last spring when snow melt and rain prompted a jump in the town’s waste water being pumped to Cumberland.

While the funding process on the new project gets underway, the town has been working to address the inflow and infiltration (I and I).

“The work that has been done has helped the I and I around town,” said Hamilton, noting that it is making a difference with lower numbers in February than this time last year despite rain and snow melt.