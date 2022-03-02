Mayor, council raise rates, take a pay cut to help ease budget woes

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT -- Facing rising bond payments from previous water projects that will continue to increase over the next few years, the Westernport council is looking to bolster the town’s budget.

Steps to increase available funds include a water rate increase that is reflected on the February bills and a cut in the officials’ salaries which will take effect after the May 24 election.

In February Westernport had 185 customers who were late in paying their water bills.

The bills they receive for February will show a $5 increase in the base bill for in-town customers and $10 increase for out-of-town customers.

The $96.50 in town and $115 out of town monthly base costs include services for water, sewer and garbage, along with funds toward the water lines and Chesapeake Bay fee.

To do their part in helping meet the costs of paying off the debt service on the bonds used for improvements to the water system, the council voted to cut their salaries.

The salary for the mayor is being reduced from $500 to $400 per quarter and the council from $375 to $300 per quarter.

While the council works to pay off previous debt for water improvements, Phase 4 of the latest water project with line replacement in several areas is 90% complete. Work should be wrapped up in the coming month, with paving to be completed when the blacktop plants open in the spring.

The next project to get underway is a $600,000 project to repair a sewer leak on Lincoln Drive through a USDA loan.

“We’ve known this project was coming. I thought it would be done by now,” said mayor Laura Freeman-Legge, noting that the town doesn’t have $600,000 and had to wait for funding.

“They’ve tried to get funding for this project since 2011,” said commissioner Allen Shapiro.

“Our costs have gone up 30% on our projects,” he added.

“We have multiple sewer issues all over town,” said Freeman-Legge noting that the councils’ focus continues to be on water and sewer.