Fire calls keep are firefighters busy Wednesday

KEYSER - Two structure fires and a possible brush fire kept area firefighters quite busy Wednesday, but no injuries were reported at any of the incidents.

The first fire occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. and involved an unoccupied structure on East Hampshire Street near the intersection with Childs Avenue.

Both Hampshire Street and Childs Avenue were blocked to traffic as firefighters from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties responded to the scene, where flames shot high into the air and sparked onto a second nearby structure. The second structure sustained minor damage.

While firefighters were battling that blaze, a call came in for a second fire - this one on Knobley Road in the Fountain area.

Those who were first on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the basement of the residence, and a floor later collapsed, causing firefighters to pull out of the building.

Firefighters from Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy and Garrett counties responded to that blaze, with some leaving the Piedmont incident to assist at Fountain.

In the meantime, a possible brush fire was reported at approximately 11 a.m. along the railroad tracks near where the Z Tower was once located, but the units responding to the scene said they did not find anything.

No further details were available.