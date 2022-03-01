FFA Ham, Bacon & Egg Auction goes live once again

KEYSER - After two years of being virtual, the Mineral County FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Auction will return to an in-person event this year.

“It will just be like old times,” said FFA advisor Carol Webb, announcing that the sale is set for Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.

A buyers’ social and display of the products will precede the sale from 5-6 p.m. at Keyser Fire Station No. 2.

“We will have 80 cured and smoked hams and 80 cured and smoked bacons to be auctioned off, along with over a dozen egg exhibitors selling their eggs,” Webb said.

The projects can be viewed online one day prior to the sale by visiting sconlinesales.com.

The students’ hams, bacons and eggs will be judged March 3 at the Mineral County Technical Center, and a grand and reserve champion will be named in each of the three categories.

For further information on the show and/or auction, call the Tech Center at 304-788-4240.