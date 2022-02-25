Alumni of former St. Peter's School to reunite

WESTERNPORT - Former students of St. Peter’s School in Westernport will reunite at the annual St. Peter’s Alumni Banquet slated for May 28.

A long-time educational landmark in Westernport, St. Peter’s was established some time around 1875 by St. Peter’s Catholic Church and placed under the direction of the Sisters of St. Joseph, according to “Nellie Doweling’s History of Westernport,” published on the “You Know You’re From Westernport” Facebook page.

The first school building was a wood frame construction, but a brick building was constructed and opened in1906 and at one time housed first through 12th grades.

The Sisters of St. Joseph operated the school for 111 years, according to divinemercymd.org. It closed in 2002 and the building was demolished in 2016.

Today, the Alumni Association continues to hold reunions and the latest is set for 6 p.m. May 28 in the field house at the Polish Pines Golf Club in Keyser.

James Edward Mertz, St. Peter’s High School Class of 1960, is lated to be the guest speaker.

Born in Keyser, Mertz graduated from St. Peter’s, attending the school for all 12 years of his education.

All of his siblings attended St. Peter’s as well.

Mertz went on to work at the Luke paper mill for 43 years, and retired from the maintenance department.

In his address, he plans to talk about his education, social and religious experiences at St. Peter’s, as well as growing up in Westernport.

Letters will be sent out to alumni members in April with information about the cost and deadline for reservations for the banquet.