4-H members train to become Health Ambassadors

Margaret Miltenberger
Special to the News Tribune
4-h members who traveled to Hampshire County recently to participate in Health Ambassador training included: (front) Ashly Rohrbaugh, Kari Rohrbaugh, Megan Weaver, Natalie Kyle, and Vanessa Hicks; (back) Riley Staggs, Alexa VanMeter, Helen McCarty, Gracey Moncrief, Audrey Williams, Kelsey Clark, Eliza VanMeter,  Natalie Sions and Sarah Pownell.

ROMNEY - 4-H members from Mineral, Hampshire and Grant counties traveled to Hampshire County Park recently to be trained as 4-H Health Ambassadors.

The training empowers teens to reach their full potential through service learning. They build teaching and leadership skills through sharing knowledge and leading hands-on interactive activities on healthy living topics.

These newly trained 4-H Health Ambassadors will be teaching Health Rocks activities with local school groups, 4-H clubs and 4-H camps over the summer.

Experienced Health Ambassadors – Helen McCarty, Gracey Moncrief, and Audrey Williams - helped to teach portions of the training along with state Extension Specialist Nila Cobb.

The training was sponsored by the West Virginia University Extension Service through a national 4-H Health Rocks grant.