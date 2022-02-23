STEM Festival: Here are some of the things you can learn

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - STEM fields offer many career opportunities. Many of those jobs are in the environmental field. The Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Festival is an opportunity to explore some of those careers.

This exciting event, held at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser on Saturday, March 26 from noon to 4 p.m., is a great source of information and inspiration for local youths. They will be exposed to new ideas and career paths.

Some of the earliest environmentalists were foresters, wildlife and fisheries biologists, water quality specialists, and law enforcement officers. These people make careers by ensuring that our natural resources are managed and protected so future generations can enjoy them.

A natural resource degree is one of the more versatile degrees because students can branch out in different career directions. Many fields have concentrations in chemistry, physics, and biology. Algebra, trigonometry, and calculus are also fundamental courses for these career paths. Forest Engineering, computer science, and Geographic Information System (GIS) are required for forestry students, as well as linking them to the latest technology.

Local representatives with environmental careers will be present at the Mineral County STEM Festival to present hands-on activities. They will answer questions about careers in their fields.

Interacting with nature’s wildlife is a great way to grow visitors’ understanding of nature. Participants will be able to get up close and personal with West Virginia’s native snake species presented by West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR). If snakes aren’t your thing, enjoy a Bird Song Symphony where participants can learn to identify common birds by their songs and calls.

Visit West Virginia’s Soil Tunnel Trailer to better understand what it’s like underground. This interactive learning exhibit teaches children of all ages about soil, water, animals and specialty crops. A carrot, onion, ginseng and other root vegetables are carved and painted to look real on the right-hand wall. The left-hand wall holds many insects normally found in the ground, like a centipede, a cicada and ants digging tunnels.

Come celebrate 100 years Monongahela National Forest! Interactive activities encourage students to learn about the history, beliefs and management of our national forest.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will demonstrate how a marble rolls through a constructed web of recycled materials. Learn how reusing the old in a fun new way is easy. Participants will also experience the Steam Cleaner Pinball game presented by the Cacapon Institute. Experience the fun of learning the importance of clean rivers and watershed protection.

Environmental stations are just one of the many types of STEM activities offered. For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/. For regular updates on the STEM Festival like https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM on Facebook.