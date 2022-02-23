Raising your grandchild? This program can help

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County Healthy Grandfamilies Coalition will host two kick-off events for the Spring Healthy Grandfamilies Series.

The first in-person event will be held at Frankfort Middle School in Short Gap on Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m., and the second in-person event will be held at Keyser Middle School on Tuesday, March 8, also at 6 p.m.

The Healthy Grandfamilies program consists of a series of free discussion groups that provide information and resources to grandparents raising one or more grandchildren.

Topics include parenting in the 21st century, family relationships, technology, social media, nutrition, legal issues and documents, healthy lifestyles, stress management, navigating the public school system, and family response to addiction.

The spring sessions will be provided online through Zoom and telephone call-in. Technical support will be provided.

In addition to the discussion groups, the program provides up to six months of social work support services such as a comprehensive intake assessment, help to locate community resources, advocacy services, and confidential assistance in addressing unmet needs through an action planning process.

Kick-off participants will learn more about the program, receive a free pre-packaged meal, and obtain printed program materials. Door prizes will be available. Participants will also have an opportunity to meet the various community presenters and to ask questions.

Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and want to attend this free kick-off event should RSVP by calling or emailing Chip Bolyard at 304-788-4220 ext. 23 or charles.bolyard@k12.wv.us or Wesley Stullenbarger at 304-788-5788 or wesley.stullenbarger@k12.wv.us.

Healthy Grandfamilies is a program of the West Virginia State University Department of Social Work and Extension Service.