Grace Church to kick off Lenten Lunches on Ash Wednesday

KEYSER - Ash Wednesday, March 2, marks the beginning of the season of Lent and Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser will observe Ash Wednesday with a Service of Worship at noon.

The congregation will observe the imposition of ashes by observing Covid guidelines. Those who are in attendance are being asked to please wear a mask during the service.

The Lenten Lunches will also begin on Ash Wednesday following the service and continue on Wednesdays at noon through April 13.

Again, the congregation asks all those in attendance to please wear a mask at all times unless you are eating. “Participation in this guideline will help us to continue this ministry safely while Covid is still present in Mineral County,” said a spokesperson for the church.

A free-will offering will be received. Please invite a friend and join in this time of fellowship.