Westernport candidate filing underway; here's who signed up so far

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – Westernport residents interested in the future of the town are encouraged to run for a seat on the town council as voters go to the polls Tuesday, May 24, to elect a mayor and two commissioners.

Registered voters who have resided in Westernport for at least two years are eligible to run on the ballot for mayor or commissioners.

Donald T. Smith is the only one to file for the mayor’s post currently held by Laura Freeman-Legge.

As of Feb. 18 no one has returned the applications for the two council spots currently held by Allen Shapiro and Phil Whetstone.

Those wishing to serve on the council must complete the application with 25 signatures of registered voters living within the town and submit the filing fees of $10 for mayor and $5 for council to the town clerk by April 26.

“We’ve been asking people to file to run,” said Commissioner Judy Hamilton, noting that, “if no one runs we have to turn our charter over.”

“Our population has increased and our elementary school is full. This area has the potential to be a really great community again. We’ve got a lot of benefits here,” said Shapiro, stressing how important it is that council continues to work toward the future.

Residents who have not yet registered to vote in the municipal election have until May 3 to register at the town hall.

Anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot must request one by May 10 and it must be returned before the close of the polls on election day.

The voter rolls will be updated on May 17 in preparation for the voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 24 at the city building.