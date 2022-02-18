Historical Society remembers those lost in 2021

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Each year the Mineral County Historical Society donates a book of local historic interest to an area library in memory of its life members who have passed during the prior year.

While the society has not been meeting as regularly during the pandemic, members value efforts and contributions to local historic preservation.

Continuing this tradition in honor of those who died in 2021, the society recently donated Volume V of “Colonial Records of the Upper Potomac: A Path to Destruction” by William H. Rice to the Keyser-Mineral County Public Library.

Deceased members honored in this donation include life members Martha Armstrong, John “Jake” Huffman, Mary (Call) Miller and Alice Russell.

According to Pam Williams, treasurer of the historical society, Volume V covers the period 1750 to 1755.

She noted that Rice acknowledged his appreciation for the resources at the Maryland Hall of Records, the Library of Virginia and the courthouses in Frederick County, Maryland, Hampshire County, and Frederick and Augusta counties in Virginia.

“The final chapter includes the arrival of General Braddock,” said Williams of local ties.

“A bibliography of sources and index will assist both genealogists and historians utilizing this volume,” she added.