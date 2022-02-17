Mineral County lifts mask mandate

KEYSER - Mineral County students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on school property as of Monday, Feb. 28.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft made the announcement Thursday afternoon as the number of positive COVID cases in both Mineral County and across the state continued to decline.

The announcement also came on the heels of a Tuesday board of education meeting during which several parents pleaded with the county officials to either lift the mask mandate or allow the parents to decide whether their children should wear a mask.

“Our children do not have a choice nor a voice and that’s why I’m here,” parent Tasha McIntyre said. “It should be optional.”

Parent Susan Wolford expressed her concern that the masks are interfering with the younger students’ ability to develop communication skills.

“I’ve been a speech pathologist for nine years. I’ve worked with young children all the way up to the elderly. We’re robbing our children of a very critical piece of communication and that is the visual piece,” she said.

“The visual data that comes from our mouth and our face is critical to speech comprehension. I worry this pandemic is going to put another issue on our children in years to come in terms of their communication skills.”

Wolford also said she feels there has been a double standard when it comes to who does or doesn’t need to wear a mask in school.

“On Jan. 27, the newspaper produced an article that showed a group of kindergarten students receiving an attendance award. All the students in the picture were masked. That same paper three days later, however, showed a group of students at a basketball game with no masks.

“This double standard is something I’d like you to address,” she said.

Nurse practitioner Tammy Hansford, who has appeared before the board before on the masking issue, expressed her concern that the masks are damaging younger students psychologically.

“Forcing our children to wear masks has lead to behavioral problems, learning disabilities and damaged social skills,” she said.

“As elected public servants, you are here for us and for looking to the best interest of our children. As elected public officials, you have no jurisdiction or authority to create or enforce a mandate,” she said.

“The public is tired of being told what to do by people are are elected,” Matthew Hansford said.

Parent Katelyn Taylor asked the board of education to follow what other counties in the state have recently started doing.

“I am challenging this board to adhere to what some of the other counties in the state are doing. They base their mask options on the positivity rate,” she said.

“Right now, we’re in the yellow,” she said, referring to the West Virginia DHHR COVID map. “If we’re in the green or yellow, then students and teachers’ masks are optional. But if you get above that, they’re no longer optional,” she suggested.

“I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

In his announcement Thursday, Ravenscroft said additional information would be released to parents next week.

