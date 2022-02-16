Feeling a financial pinch, Carpendale gets break from Ridgeley

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – In a spirit of cooperation the Town of Ridgeley, which provides police services for Carpendale, has offered to reduce what Carpendale pays for policing through the end of the current contract, which ends June 30.

“We have dramatically lowered what Carpendale is paying to have us out here,” said chief Erik Wyer as he met with the Carpendale council, assuring them that the town will continue to receive the same amount of services.

“As a small town and community we need to be able to rely on our sister towns in a moment of need; offering this reduced rate is a way for us to extend a helping hand,” said Ridgeley mayor Bill Shepherd.

“To help them out we took the police contract and backed down their payment to us till they get back on their feet,” Shepherd added, noting that Carpendale is going for a grant for a major sewer project.

The update of the 50-year old former Millerdale II system is estimated at $3.7 million and will address infiltration and bring the town’s sewage through Ridgeley, removing it from the Knobley Railroad Tunnel, which is in fear of collapse.

Noting that the current contract is up in June, Shepherd said, “We’ll see how they are doing and if they need further help we will help them.”

“We’re doing what we can so we can continue to improve the area,” Wyer said. “If both towns are working well together you can accomplish things.”

“They really did give us a really good deal,” said Carpendale mayor Diane Baker, expressing thanks to Ridgeley for their efforts on behalf of the town and cooperation by the officers in helping to address ongoing concerns.

“Finally we are getting some progress,” she said of the properties in disrepair and in need of attention that are being addressed.

There are a variety of stories behind the properties that need addressed from out-of-town owners and those owned by companies who may have never seen the property to those who are struggling to make ends meet and can’t afford to pay someone to clean-up or do repairs.

Wyer shared that there are avenues to get help for those who have fallen on hard times and that people will step up to help.

“We’ve been after people to clean up things. Carpendale is a nice little town. You have a handful of places that ruin everything,” said Wyer. “If we don’t fix the problem it’s just going to keep happening over and over again.”

“My door is always open; stop in any time,” he added, urging residents who have concerns whether about traffic, suspicious activities or properties in need of attention to let him know.