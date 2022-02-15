Frostburg State University to present 'Putnam County Spelling Bee'

Special to the News Tribune

FROSTBURG - The Department of Theatre and Dance at Frostburg State University will feature the award-winning comedic musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on March 5 at 2 p.m.

Directed by faculty member Shea-Mikal Green, performances will take place in the F. Perry Smith Studio Theatre of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.

It’s spelling bee season for six awkward tweens who navigate the stress and anxiety of competition and prepubescent existence as they spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping to remain in contention for the star prize. With wildly funny songs and touching stories from their home life, this Tony award-winning musical buzzes with wit and comedic genius.

The “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with music and lyrics by William Finn, based on the book by Rachel Sheinkin with additional material by Jay Reiss.

The cast includes FSU students Brian Records (Chip Tolentino), Grace LaCount (Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere), Hayden Shoemaker-Davis (Leaf ConeyBear), Casey Allison (Marcy Park), Kassidy Andris (William Barfee), Ebony Gennes (Vice Principal Panch), Whitney O’Haver (Mitch Mahoney), Laurel Plitnik (Olive Ostrovsky) and Zoie Collins (Rona Lisa Pereti).

Understudies include Caleb Friend (Barfee/Leaf/Chip), Dominique Little (Olive/Mitch), Erica Bennett (Rona/Logainne) and Ryann Cooper (Panch).

The creative team consists of Green, Kelly Schrecengost (musical director), Kristin Kavanagh (choreographer), Rebekah Reimer (production manager/technical director/scenic designer), Alyssa Bahner (stage manager), Kayla Holleman (assistant stage manager), Ronald Breitfeller (costumes assistant), George Georgeson (lighting and sound designer) and Francis Sharkey II (properties designer/assistant scenic designer).

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://frostburgtix.universitytickets.com. Tickets are $7 for students, $12 for FSU employees and senior citizens and $15 for the general public.

FSU is following CDC guidance based on current area conditions. Currently, masks are to be worn indoors in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Event attendees are encouraged to visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission, or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events.

Performers will not wear masks while on stage and there will be a 12-foot distance between performers and audience members.

For more information, call the Theatre and Dance box office at 301-687-7462, Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m.