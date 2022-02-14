Keyser to hire pool manager

KEYSER - The City of Keyser will be advertising soon for a manager for the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool for the summer.

The decision comes on the heels of some confusion last year as to who was actually in charge at the city-owned pool.

“We didn’t have one last year, and I think it would be better if we have one this year,” council member Mike Ryan said.

Council member Jennifer Junkins suggested designating an assistant manager as well and having them work different shifts.

“That way, every shift there’s either a manager or an assistant manager on duty,” she said, noting that the manager and assistant manager could “double as lifeguards” if needed.

City administrator Jeff Broadwater said they would also be advertising for lifeguards, and council member Jim Hannas suggested someone from the city be involved in the hiring process.

“If they’re going to be paid by the city, I think the recreation councilman and yourself should do the interviews,” he told Broadwater.

Before they advertise for a manager, however, Broadwater said they need to decide upon the dates the pool will be open this year.

Hannas suggested checking with water distribution supervisor Teddy Nester, who oversees the physical operation of the pool, to see how long it will take to get the facility ready to open.

“The kiddy pool definitely needs some work, and maybe even redone,” Hannas said.

The council will further discuss the dates at the next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.