PSC sets auditions for 'Keyser's Got Talent'

KEYSER - Open auditions will be held for the annual “Keyser’s Got Talent” showcase on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. on the campus of West Virginia University Potomac State College.

The competition will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.

First-, second- and third-place cash prizes will be awarded in the amounts of $500, $300 and $200 respectively.

Acts will be judged on originality and creativity; degree of difficulty; stage presence; audience response; and overall performance.

PSC students are admitted free. Admission for adults is $5; children ages 3-12 pay $2 and children under the age of 3 are free.

For more information, contact Shannon Meek at 304-788-6863 or at

Shannon.meek@mail.wvu.edu.