Mineral's COVID numbers on decline

KEYSER - Mineral County’s number of positive COVID cases have been decreasing since Feb. 1, but the number of COVID-related deaths has continued to rise.

On Thursday, the Mineral County Health Department reported 104 active COVID cases in the county. That’s down significantly from the 333 cases reported Tuesday, Jan. 4, when the county’s cases began to take a steep climb after the first of the year.

The numbers got as high as 351 on Jan. 5, then gradually began to decline but stayed between 200-300 through most of January. They dipped down below 200 for the first time on Jan. 28, when the number reported was 179.

Also on Jan. 4, the COVID-related deaths that had been reported at that time were 137 since the pandemic started.

Thursday, there were 148 total COVID-related deaths. The ages of the deceased ranged from 48 to 79.

The decline in Mineral County’s currently active COVID cases seems to be mirroring those in every other county in the state except for Mingo, the only county remaining “in the red” on the West Virginia DHHR’s county alert map.

Mineral County is currently gold, which is two steps down from red.

According to West Virginia Metro News, the number of active cases in the state Thursday dropped to 7,589 - the lowest since Christmas Eve.