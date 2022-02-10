Keyser City Council approves UTV purchase; here's what it costs

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council has agreed to purchase a 4-wheel drive utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, for use in case of emergencies during train blockages to the city’s North End.

The city has solicited bids for the vehicle, which city administrator Jeff Broadwater described as a four-seater diesel, since their Jan. 26 meeting and as a result this week approved the bid of $26,230 from West Virginia Outdoor Power.

The purchase comes as a result of the concern expressed recently by residents of the North End over the frequency in which trains have blocked the only two crossings into the mostly residential section for extended periods of time.

The UTV will be stationed at Keyser Fire Station No. 1 on Piedmont Street and utilized to access the North End through the culvert that runs under the tracks.

Broadwater said the chosen vehicle meets the specifications of the fire department and will be dedicated to use in the North End.

“It will only be used for emergency situations across the tracks,” mayor Damon Tillman emphasized. “It won’t be out on brush fires or anything else like that.”

Broadwater said the UTV purchase isn’t the only thing the city is looking at to help the North End residents.

“We’ve got some other ideas for some short-term solutions,” he said Wednesday. “We’ve actually put a request in to the state to acquire some property in the North End to construct a building to house a fire truck and some additional equipment.

“We’re awaiting a response now,” he said.

The idea for housing a fire truck in the North End was proposed by fire chief Mike Cannon during the public meeting held Jan. 14 with members of CSX, the Department of Transportation, city and county officials and others.

At that time, Tillman had asked the CSX representative if the corporation could pitch in some money for a building.

Broadwater also said the city officials are beginning to work on some ideas for long-term solutions to the problem, “but it’s going to cost a lot of money. We’re looking for a variety of funding sources … whether it’s for another bridge, an underpass, an on-ramp … we don’t really know what the options are,” he said.

He noted that they are just in the beginning stages.

“We’re still a long way from where we want to be, but we are taking steps,” he said.