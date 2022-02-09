Commissioners facing busy day Thursday

KEYSER - The Mineral County commissioners have a full day of meetings Thursday, with eight different county agencies and four county employees scheduled to present their budget requests for 2022-2023.

The county’s proposed budget must be complete and submitted to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office by the end of March.

The commissioners, who normally meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, moved their meeting to Thursday this week due to scheduling issues.

The regular meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. and the first appointment is Randy Crane of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. He will be followed by Ashley Rotruck, Mineral County Tourism, at 10:45 a.m.

The remainder of the appointments will follow in rapid succession:

11 a.m.: Paula Boggs, Piedmont Library

11:15 a.m.: Melissa Kidwell, Mineral County humane officer

11:30 a.m.: Kent Spencer and Brian Dayton, Potomac Valley Conservation District.

12 p.m.: Lunch

1 p.m.: Frankfort Public Service District - This appointment is related to a proposed rate increase and resolution.

1:30 p.m.: Jeff Fellers, Tucker Community Foundation

1:45 p.m.: Region 8 Planning and Development Council GIS Mapping Division

2 p.m.: Assessor Jill Cosner

2:15 p.m.: Circuit clerk Krista Dixon

2:30 p.m.: Prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake

2:45 p.m. Garrett Carskadon, Mineral County Landmarks Commission.

Other appointments may be added prior to Thursday’s meeting.

The meeting will be held at the courthouse and is open to the public.