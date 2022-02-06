Sunday morning fire destroys Westernport home

WESTERNPORT - Two firefighters sustained minor burns and two other firefighters narrowly escaped serious injury Sunday after falling through the floor of a Westernport residence as they battled the blaze that destroyed the Rock Street home.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the two firefighters who fell through the first floor into the basement of the home were uninjured. They and the two who were burned were all treated on scene by responding EMS.

The 9:35 a.m. fire was discovered by a family member who was checking on the occupant’s dog via security cameras on his cell phone and saw smoke in the residence. The person responded to the home to investigate, forced their way into the home by the kitchen door and was able to rescue the dog.

The occupant of the home had left and was not home at the time of the fire.

Damage to the home was estimated at $57,000 and loss of contents at $50,000.

Potomac Fire Company No. 2 chief was first to arrive on the scene and found smoke and flames showing from the two-story structure.

Firefighters from Allegany, Mineral, Garrett and Grant county either responded to the scene or were placed on standby during the fire.

The occupant of the dwelling was being assisted by family and the Red Cross..info.