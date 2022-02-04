New DAR chapter to focus on service

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - It was an historic day in Keyser as 30 ladies gathered for the inaugural meeting of the Highlands of the Potomac Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

With a motto of God, home and country, the DAR links women with lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution for the purpose of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

“This is exciting. I believe we’re going to just jump in and get going,” said Beverly Chaney, organizing regent.

Locally, this new chapter will be focused on service as they work to promote the goals of the organization in an array of activities throughout the year.

“It’s so exciting for you. There’s nothing better than starting a new chapter,” said West Virginia DAR state regent Cheryl Brown.

“Fined your niche, be active and have a good time while you’re doing it,” she advised.

Twelve members were needed to start a chapter, but 39 names were on the organizing documents, which will be presented to the national board of March 5.

“We will be really official then,” said Chaney, noting that the groundwork for the chapter started in June, but it was talked about long before.

“It’s wonderful to look out there and see all of you,” she added, noting that “Darlene Frederick has been a phenomenal registrar.”

“My goal was to have 30 members to start this chapter. We are close to 45,” said an emotional Frederick as she looked over the audience assembled. “I think that this is going to be the best chapter ever. It’s all about what you want to do with it.”

Members will continue to be welcomed into the chapter as they celebrate their heritage. For those who don’t know their genealogy and haven’t traced their ancestry, the chapter has an array of resources.

“We’re going to have workshops,” added Chaney, noting that the DAR has a genealogy program to help.

Serving as leadership for the chapter and sworn in by Brown were regent Beverly Chaney; vice regent Shirley Pyles, recording secretary Sheila Dyche, treasurer Judith Haines, registrar Darlene Frederick, chaplain Linda Coyle and historian Nancy Kelley.

“This is our time to rise up and shine like never before as both members of the DAR and American citizens,” said DAR President General Denise VanBuren.

“I truly believe there is something for everyone in today’s DAR, and I hope that you find something that allows you to express your love of country in the new year ahead. We are the living link between past and future so resolve with me to do more in support of our important mission in 2022,” she added. “Let’s make 2022 a year of outstanding accomplishment. The only limitation lies in ourselves.”

Attending the meeting virtually, Margaret Ways, state secretary and secretary/treasurer of the eastern district, told members, “I know that you all are going to do well with coming up with your own programs and your service to DAR.”

The DAR is not new to the Keyser area, as the Potomac Valley Chapter began in Keyser in 1921 and served the area until 1988.

“I’m thrilled that Keyser has started a chapter,” said Jane Larke, state vice regent, sharing about the upcoming state conference to be held virtually April 2. Lark urged members “to come to the state conference and get involved. The more you do, the more you will enjoy it.”

Eastern district director Gail Potter brought the chapter their first official banner. She told members that they are joining six other chapters in the eastern district. The annual meeting rotates and in time Keyser will have the opportunity to host the district.

She recalled how when she joined the DAR in 2004, someone told her to “always have in mind a 30 second speech about the DAR” to share with others when the opportunity arises.

“You’re always learning with the DAR,” Potter added of available on-line courses. “You will learn everything you ever needed to know about DAR.”

“We want to celebrate our organization, our state officers and each other,” said Chaney as the meeting closed to a time of fellowship as members anticipate their next meeting scheduled for Feb. 28.

To learn more about the local chapter or membership opportunities call Beverly Chaney at 304-788-9088 or Darlene Frederick 304-289-3720.