UPDATE: Police believe suspect in bank robbery has fled the area

FORT ASHBY – Local law enforcement continues to see a suspect in the Thursday morning armed robbery of the Fort Ashby branch of the M&T Bank.

Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office say they believe the suspect has fled the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a male suspect entered the M&T Bank at approximately 11 a,m., and displayed a handgun, demanding money from the tellers. The tellers complied with his demands. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and fled on foot.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.

Units from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, and the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

A search of the area was conducted, and investigation revealed that the suspect had fled the area.

Local schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and many businesses locked their doors.

The investigation is being handled by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 304-788-0441, 304-788-0341, or the Mineral County 911 center at 304-788-1821.