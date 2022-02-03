Energy Express looking for mentors to help make a difference

KEYSER - The Energy Express program is looking for some young people who would like to make a difference in the lives of some area children this summer.

Energy Express is a summer reading program designed to help bridge the summer literacy gap for youths. It is also an opportunity for young adults to earn money for college by serving as an AmeriCorps member mentoring the younger students.

This summer the need is greater than ever to maintain children’s reading to be ready for the new school year and Mineral County is currently recruiting for AmeriCorps members.

The 2022 Energy Express program dates are June 9 – July 29.

Benefits to serving as an AmeriCorps member include a $1,374.60 education award, $2,350 living allowance and development of critical skills.

Those interested in serving as mentors or community coordinators must be 18 years of age by June 9 to apply. Applications are available through the Energy Express website www.energyexpress. Important: first read the “AmeriCorps application process explained,” then complete the online “2021 AmeriCorps Energy Express application.”

Applications are due March 1.

Energy Express is an award-winning six-week reading and nutrition program. This summer the program will help children entering first through third grades overcome the “summer slide” that occurs when youths fall behind academically, while also providing nutritious meals for the students.

“Mentors this summer will benefit from being a part of the program by being able to build connections with children and with other mentors,” says Hannah Raines, 2021 site supervisor. “They will be a part of a close-knit team and be exposed to a professional setting, the fosters a fun and creative environment.”

“Serving as an AmeriCorps member is a solid summer experience in preparation for a professional job,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H Extension agent. “It helps to prepare you for organization, planning, team work and professionalism whether you plan to work as a teacher or in another career field.”

Based on the success of Energy Express participants and the unique aspects of the program, the National Center for Summer Learning at Johns Hopkins University named the Energy Express program one of the nation’s best summer learning programs.

For questions about submitting applications through the AmeriCorps system, contact the Mineral County Family Resource Network at mineralcountyfamilyresourcenetwork@gmail.com, or call 304-788-9099. Also contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.

Energy Express is a program under the leadership of WVU Extension Service’s 4-H Youth Development program. The Community Trust Foundation and United Way are important partners in supporting the Mineral County program. CTF is committed to building stronger communities in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties.