Ballot a small one for Keyser city election; second supervisor files to run

KEYSER - With only three persons filing to run for office in the upcoming Keyser election, the candidates are practically guaranteed a seat at the table.

Incumbent mayor Damon Tillman has filed to run for re-election to a second term, and incumbent Jennifer Junkins has filed to run for a third term on the council.

The third seat has been open since Ron Metcalf resigned last July, and City of Keyser employee Teddy Nester has thrown his hat into the ring to run for that.

Nester is currently employed as the city’s water distribution supervisor, and will be the second city supervisor to serve on the council. Streets and sewer supervisor Jim Hannas was elected to the council in 2020.

The city election is Tuesday, June 14, with the new term beginning July 1.

