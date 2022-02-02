Family left homeless in fire; friends seeking donations

BURLINGTON - A family of six - two adults and four children - was left homeless Tuesday when their Beaver Run Road home was destroyed by fire.

No one was injured in the blaze but the family lost four of their family pets.

Burlington fire chief Rodney Liken said it is believed the fire was started by a space heater that caused some surrounding material to ignite. The blaze was discovered by one of the family members.

“It was a total loss,” he said.

The residents - the mother, her mother, and her four children - were being helped by family members, and one family friend has started a gofundme account to help them get back on their feet.

“I’ve watched her work herself to exhaustion with two jobs to make sure these kiddos have everything they need and now everything she has worked for is gone,” wrote friend Kasey Laber in her gofundme comments.

Family members are also asking for donations of clothing for the family:

Boy, 13, size men’s medium, size 9 1/2 shoe

Boy, 11, size boy’s XXL, size 8 shoe

Girl, 10, size 10-12, size 5 shoe

Girl, 9, size 10-12, size 4 shoe

Women’s XS and XXL, size 8 shoe

Anyone with any clothing donations may message Barbara High on Facebook. Money donated through gofundme.com will be used to help the family get a place to stay and back on their feet. To make a donation, go to gofundme.com and search for Kasey Laber.