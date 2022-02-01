Veterans to honor four chaplains who helped save soldiers in 1943

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Boyce-Houser American Legion Post 41 in Keyser is joining posts across the county as they observe the first Sunday in February as Four Chaplains Sunday.

On Feb. 6 at 3 p.m., the post invites local residents to join them in a ceremony to commemorate the chaplains and their sacrifice. Masks are encouraged for those attending this special event.

“More than 70 years after they made the supreme sacrifice, the story of these heroic chaplains – Methodist, Jewish, Roman Catholic and Dutch Reformed – is still being told. The American

Legion encourages its post, district and department chaplains to conduct or participate in a nondenominational service to honor the Four Chaplains and ensure their legacy of brotherhood and selfless service is remembered,” according to the American Legion Chaplain’s Handbook.

The Dorchester was hit by an enemy torpedo in the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943. Only 230 of the 902 men on board survived and they credit their survival to the courage and leadership to the Four Chaplains.

“This service is a tribute to those courageous chaplains and the 672 brave young men who lost their lives on the fateful night. Further, this ceremony honors all those who have served, and whose courage and faith have sustained our country. We have a responsibility to teach our children and youth about these great events and great sacrifices, for they are our future. They must know and understand what selfless service on behalf of others can accomplish,” says the American Legion.

According to witness accounts, as the ship was sinking the men on board crowded the lifeboats, causing many to capsize. Many rafts drifted away before the soldiers could enter them.

The four Army chaplains - Lt. George L. Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, a Jewish rabbi; Lt. John P. Washington, a Roman Catholic priest; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister - shared hope as they went out among the soldiers helping to guide them to safety.

They began distributing life jackets and when there were no more, the chaplains removed theirs and gave them to four young men.