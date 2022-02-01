Board extends Ravenscroft's contract; 1 member 'struggles' with raise

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education approved a four-year contract with superintendent Troy Ravenscroft Tuesday evening, although one board member said he was “struggling” with the approved salary.

Board president Lara Courrier made the motion to extend Ravenscroft’s contract for four years, with an initial salary of $130,000 to be followed by 3% increases in each of the following years.

Board member Donnie Ashby said, however, he was struggling with the fact that the county’s teachers “may or may not” get a 5% raise.

Ravenscroft was hired on a three-year contract in 2019, with the initial salary of $113,000. During his third year, the salary was raised to $115,000.

Once Courrier made the motion Tuesday to extend his contract, and Tom Denne seconded it, Ashby said he’d “like to discuss it a little more” and the board went into executive session.

The closed-door meeting lasted approximately 15 minutes, and when the officials returned, they approved the motion 4-0-1, with Ashby abstaining.

“I want to explain that,” Ashby told his fellow board members. “I don’t have anything against Mr. Ravenscroft; he’s doing a good job. But in my heart I’m struggling. I’m having a tough time … when our teachers may or may not get a 5% raise.”

Ashby went on to tell Ravenscroft, “It’s nothing against you; I think you’re doing an excellent job.”

Ravenscroft’s new contract begins on July 1.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.