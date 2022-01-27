Keyser seeking bids for UTV for North End

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council voted Wednesday to solicit bids for a utility vehicle to use in accessing the North End in times of emergency when the railroad crossings are blocked by a train.

The vehicle would be housed at Fire Station No. 1 and used to get through the culvert underneath the railroad tracks, known to locals as “the tunnel.”

The decision came on the heels of the public meeting held Jan. 14 for North End citizens and representatives of CSX, the U.S. Department of Transportation, West Virginia Division of Highways, and city officials to discuss the ongoing problem of not being able to access the North End while a train is blocking the two railroad crossings. During that meeting, a short-term solution of having a utility vehicle that could get through the tunnel was brought up.

Wednesday, Keyser council member Jim Hannas said he “feels the city needs to go ahead and take on that short-term solution by purchasing a UTV to go under the railroad trestle.”

According to Hannas, members of the fire department had obtained four estimates, but the city needs to put the proposal out for bid.

Hannas said the city will continue to maintain the tunnel in order to keep it as passable as possible and some residents - including the fire chief - have even made use of it already.

“We’re lucky we haven’t had a tragedy yet,” he said. “Monday, the railroad crossing was blocked an an hour and a half again.”

City administrator Jeff Broadwater suggested the city could make a budget amendment to include the purchase, with the stipulation that the cost not exceed $30,000.

“With the quotes that we’ve seen so far they won’t be $30,000,” Hannas said.

Jennifer Junkins seconded the motion, which passed 4-0.

In regard to the other short-term suggestion made during the public meeting, Mike Ryan reminded his fellow council members “there was discussion of getting a building in the North End and parking a fire truck there” and he’s been talking with representatives of the Governor’s office for possible assistance.

According to Hannas, however, preliminary searches for such a building have resulted in some costly estimates.

“I talked to a couple people who have buildings over there and the cheapest I have found so far was $2,500 a month,” he said.

“We could almost build one for that,” Ryan commented.

Mayor Damon Tillman noted that he had suggested during the public meeting that CSX would assist the city in securing a building, or a UTV.

“It would be nice if they could do that,” he said.

The officials hope to be able to vote on the purchase of a UTV at the next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 9.

