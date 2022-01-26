A Proud Moment: Harrison earns honors at Parris Island

David Webb

Special to the News Tribune

PARRIS ISLAND - On Oct. 15, 2021, at Parris Island, South Carolina, United States Marine Base, Keyser resident Leland Henderson graduated from basic training to become a member of one of the country's most elite fighting forces.

Pvt. Henderson, a 2016 graduate of Keyser High School, where he excelled at track and cross country (third at the state meet), graduated in May from West Virginia University with a degree in mechanical engineering, at which time he enlisted. His 90-day basic training began in July.

Standing in formation at his graduation along with 400 other new Marines with awards being made, the announcer called out the first award: “The award to the most physically fit Marine goes to L. L. Henderson of Keyser, West Virginia.”

Although Pvt. Henderson chose combat engineering as his assigned preference, he was assigned to infantry. Welcome to the military! He has been assigned to a duty station in North Carolina.

Pvt. Henderson's mother Barbara Henderson said of the experience:

“When Leland told me he was going to enlist in the Marines, a part of me was hoping that he would change his mind, but as the time drew near, I realized that was not going to happen. My hesitation did not come from doubting his ability, as Leland has always put forth 150%.

“Watching him leave Morgantown on his way to Parris Island, South Carolina, was one of the hardest things I have ever experienced,” she said. “I don't even know how long I sat in that parking lot trying to stop the tears and worry, knowing that for the next couple of months I would have very little, if any, contact with my son.

“To my surprise, I did receive a couple of letters from him and a phone call that was awarded to him because he knocked someone's mouthpiece out during an exercise. I guess that was supposed to be a good thing.

“Seeing Leland in his uniform the first time brought on more tears, but this time I was looking at a Marine, my son the Marine,” she continued. “The maturity and confidence that occurred in just those few months …. It is so hard putting into words all the emotions of that day. Hearing him being singled out at graduation as the most fit Marine out of 401 Marines with a perfect score of 600.0 was what he had talked about accomplishing before he left.

“What a proud moment,” she said.

“The road that he has chosen is not an easy one, but Leland has never chosen the easy road. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Keyser can be very proud of Pvt. Leland Henderson.