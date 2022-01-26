Potomac State to revive class of fly fishing

Deborah Swick-Cruse

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - After a two-year hiatus, Introduction to Fly Fishing will once again be offered as a special interest course at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

The art of fly fishing offers a relaxing and distinctive way to catch fish. According to the U.S. National Park Service, “Fly fishing is one of the most adventurous ways to enjoy lands and waterways. And … not all fly fishing happens in high-alpine lakes; it can be done almost anywhere from the seashore to streams and everywhere in between.”

“Some of the best fly-fishing opportunities are available in this region, including the North and South branches of the Potomac River, the Savage River drainage system, the Casselman, and the Youghiogheny to name a few,” said Professor Tom Sydow, who will teach the class along with fishing guide Charlie Laffey.

“Classroom sessions along with hands-on instruction will focus on the difference between fly fishing, spin fishing and bait fishing; the correct equipment; reading the water; and fly patterns that imitate insects,” Sydow added.

Classes will be held in Science Hall, Room 120, from 5-8 p.m. every other Thursday on March 10 and 24, April 7 and 21, and May 5. The cost of the class remains at $99.

This course tends to fill up quickly, so secure your seat by visiting potomacstatecollege.edu and click on the fly-fishing icon under the Spotlight tab.

For more information, contact Sydow at tom.sydow@mail.wvu.edu or at 304-788-6996, or Laffey at cdl26726@yahoo.com.