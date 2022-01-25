PVH will no longer administer antibodies to COVID patients

KEYSER - – Potomac Valley Hospital announced Tuesday they will no longer be administering monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19.

“Earlier this week, the FDA revised emergency use authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments,” the hospital administration said in a release. “These particular treatments are unlikely to be helpful against the omicron variant, which is now circulating in high frequency throughout the United States.

“Limiting the use of these treatments avoids exposing patients to unnecessary side effects.”

Other therapies remain approved to help treat patients presenting with mild or moderate cases of COVID-19, specifically those caused by the omicron variant.

“Rest assured that Potomac Valley Hospital remains diligent in providing safe, quality care to Mineral County and its surrounding areas,” the release stated.