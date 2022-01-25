Mineral County deputies resign amid DNR investigation

KEYSER - Two former Mineral County sheriff’s deputies are among eight area persons being investigated by the West Virginia DNR Police for alleged hunting crimes.

Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly were employed as deputies with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department in December of 2021 when the DNR Police notified sheriff Forrest Ellifritz that they were under investigation for numerous wildlife violations.

Ellifritz says he and prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake “immediately began to cooperate with the investigation.”

Following the execution of a search warrant by the DNR Police, Ellifritz said statements were obtained that implicated the two deputies, and they were immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to Ellifritz, however, the deputies both resigned “before an internal investigation could be completed.”

WVDNR Police Lt. Timothy L. White said Tuesday that the two former deputies are among eight area residents under investigation, with 223 charges involving 27 antlered bucks that had been taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties. Among the charges are spotlighting deer and carrying loaded weapons in their vehicles.

Chris Biggs, who has been chief of Allegany County Department of Emergency Services since 2019, was also charged and has been suspended from his job.

Others charged were Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. and Gregory Broadwater, all of Keyser.

According to White, the alleged offenses occurred from September through December.

Prosecuting attorney Pancake said a prosecutor from outside Mineral County will be appointed to proceed with the charges against all the individuals.

“I would like to commend the West Virginia Natural Resource Police for their work in this case,” Ellifritz said. “This activity cannot and will not be tolerated by any individual regardless of job or position within this county.”

Mineral County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mineral County Prosecutors office continue to assist and cooperate with the investigation.

An investigation by Maryland authorities into game violations in Allegany County Maryland is also underway.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.